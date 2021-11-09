AvidXchange (AVDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange stock opened at 24.91 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 20.39 and a one year high of 25.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.50.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

