Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 150,781 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

