Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 122.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 40.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 115.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.