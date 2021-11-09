Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 197,927 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197,927 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vera Bradley worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

