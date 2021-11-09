Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

