Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.02% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,922 shares of company stock worth $126,660. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

