Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total value of $26,447,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

FB stock opened at $338.62 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $954.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.12 and a 200 day moving average of $342.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 118.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 26.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

