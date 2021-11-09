Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

