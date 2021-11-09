Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams Sells 23,496 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PH stock opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.23 and its 200-day moving average is $301.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $332.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.50.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

