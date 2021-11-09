Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIXA. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($31.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.92.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

