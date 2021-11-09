Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 6,356 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

