GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.88 ($46.91).

ETR:G1A opened at €43.77 ($51.49) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

