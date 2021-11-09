Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,227. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $12,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

