BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($72.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.65 ($73.71).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €59.39 ($69.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.48. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.