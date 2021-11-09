Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.17 ($56.67).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.