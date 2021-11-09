Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $173.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.42. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.