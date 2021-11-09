Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,416 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

