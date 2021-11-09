Analyzing EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Five9 and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 8 12 0 2.52 EVERTEC 1 1 3 0 2.40

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $198.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and EVERTEC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 22.61 -$42.13 million ($0.71) -204.57 EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.20 $104.44 million $2.09 21.04

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.11% -2.68% -0.52% EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62%

Summary

EVERTEC beats Five9 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

