Analyzing William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Penn Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

William Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Prudential Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.64 $3.78 million $0.26 47.38 Prudential Bancorp $50.33 million 2.27 $9.56 million $1.12 13.10

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. Prudential Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54% Prudential Bancorp 15.29% N/A N/A

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats Prudential Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.