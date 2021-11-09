Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $570.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.12.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

