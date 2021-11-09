Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.