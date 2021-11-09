Lilium (LILM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Lilium to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

