Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $291.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.99 million. NuVasive posted sales of $295.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

NuVasive stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,852.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 119,222 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 161,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

