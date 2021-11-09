Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex to C$10.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.91 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

