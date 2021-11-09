Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.39.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.29 on Monday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.91 million and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 138.33%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

