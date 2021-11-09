Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

CJ stock opened at C$5.35 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market cap of C$804.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94.

In other news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,573.27.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

