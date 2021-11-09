IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

IBG opened at C$13.15 on Monday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$6.52 and a 52-week high of C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market cap of C$411.90 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.78.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

