Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 57,777 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.05% of RPC worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RPC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RES opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,244 shares of company stock worth $5,199,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

