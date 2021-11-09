Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 129,073 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Titan Machinery worth $34,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.