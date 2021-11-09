Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 54,008 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

