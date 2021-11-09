Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Socket Mobile were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

