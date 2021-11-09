Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Financial Analysis

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Américas and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enel Américas presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Américas and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.76 $825.20 million $0.54 11.30 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

