Comparing Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.8% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10% Viracta Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -20.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Larimar Therapeutics and Viracta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Larimar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 439.05%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Larimar Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Viracta Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.08) -4.21 Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,879.91 -$21.61 million N/A N/A

Viracta Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats Larimar Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.