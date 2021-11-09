Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,854 Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Natural Health Trends worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHTC opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.51. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

