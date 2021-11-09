Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,664 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atreca were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 2,419.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 29.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 135.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCEL opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). Analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

