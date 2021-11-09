Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,306 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Precision Drilling worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $310,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDS. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $559.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.96.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.