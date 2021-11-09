Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 177,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 216.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 154,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 286,049 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian F. Coleman purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.04%.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

