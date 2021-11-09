Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Inseego as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inseego by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inseego by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $752.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

