Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPRQF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$11.55 target price (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of PPRQF opened at $12.19 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

