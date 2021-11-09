OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 953,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 190,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.