Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

