FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issued By Wedbush

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETTX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $347,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

