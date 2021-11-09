JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CTXR opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.