JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 11,396 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of -0.26.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

