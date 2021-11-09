Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

WTE stock opened at C$27.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.12. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$14.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

