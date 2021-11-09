Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.12.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$16.18 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$14.08 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

