Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 100,009 Shares

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovacor alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

Renovacor stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Renovacor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCOR. Chardan Capital began coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.