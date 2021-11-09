Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 11,468 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardlytics stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 757.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

