PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $1,313,957.24 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCAR opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 134,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $578,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

