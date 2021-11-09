BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman Sells 11,742 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54.

Shares of BL opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

